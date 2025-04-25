Wrexham has another promotion in sight and Ryan Reynolds can hardly stand the tension

MANCHESTER, England — Another promotion is within touching distance for Wrexham.
The Welsh soccer team has been propelled to worldwide fame by co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It has also been propelled up the league in double-quick time, having been a down-on-its-luck minor league team when the Hollywood pair completed their unlikely buyout in 2021.
At this rate, Wrexham could be playing in the Premier League next year.
One step at a time, but if results go its way on Saturday, Wrexham will seal promotion to the Championship — the second tier of English soccer.
There it will mix with the likes of Leicester — a Premier League champion in 2016, Champions League quarterfinalist in 2017 and FA Cup winner in 2021; the same year as Reynolds and McElhenney changed the fortunes of Wrexham forever.
With two games to go this season, Wrexham is in second place in League One and will be promoted if it beats Charlton on Saturday and third-place Wycombe loses or draws against Leyton Orient. Birmingham, at the top of the standings, is already up.
''I have, literally, like an 8-inch ulcer in my stomach right now because it's the end of the season," Deadpool star Reynolds told the TIME100 Summit this week. ''It all comes down to the next two weeks. They just can't do it easy, like just one year let's do it without having receding hairlines all around. We're all losing it. Stress (is) killing us.''
It would be typically Wrexham to take it to the final game. And it is the team's taste for drama, last-gasp wins and losses, that has helped make the globally-streamed docuseries ''Welcome to Wrexham'' so popular.