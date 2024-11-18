Wrestling with the ghosts of 'The Piano Lesson'

''Costanza, August's widow, came to me I don't know how many years ago and asked me to shepherd these plays. I said, ‘I'm the man for the job,'" Washington said an interview alongside producer Todd Black. "So I've been more of an administrator. I read the play a couple times to think about how can we get this made, is this a movie? In this case, a week or so into shooting, I was like, ‘There's nothing for me to do. This kid knows what he's doing. He's done his homework. I'm just hanging around.'''