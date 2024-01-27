STAMFORD, Conn. — Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigned Friday from WWE's parent company the day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex.
McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at WWE's parent company, TKO Group, according to a statement released late Friday. He continued to deny wrongdoing.
