Wounded Knee: 50 years later
A new generation of AIM leaders make their mark in the fight for indigenous rights 50 years after Wounded Knee.
Gallery: U women's basketball season ends with loss to Penn State
The Gophers lost 72-67 to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten women's basketball tournament at Target Center on Wednesday.
Gallery: Cretin-Derham Hall tops St. Thomas Academy in section final
Cretin-Derham Hall and St. Thomas Academy met in the Class 2A, Section 3 boys hockey final at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina on Wednesday. The Raiders won 4-2 to win a trip to the state tournament.
Sentencing in the death of Jahmari Rice
Fernando Valdez-Alvarez' was sentenced to nearly 24 years for the deadly shooting outside a Richfield school last year that killed Jahmari Rice.
Gallery: Wild top Islanders 2-1 in overtime
The Minnesota Wild hosted the New York Islanders on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.