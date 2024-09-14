Worthington woman dies in crash on Interstate 90

A Worthington, Minn., woman was killed Friday when her vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 90 outside Worthington.
Authorities say the 75-year-old was stopped in their car on the freeway when she was rear-ended.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 14, 2024 at 8:40PM
According to the State Patrol, 75-year-old Christie Lee Eichner was killed shortly after 1 p.m. when a pickup truck hit her SUV while she was stopped in a lane on I-90. The accident at 1:12 p.m. Friday.
The pickup driver was a 45-year-old woman from Redfield. S.D., who had her two teens in the vehicle. None of them were injured in the crash.
Eichner was taken to Worthington Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Authorities said she was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.