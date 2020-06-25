This week’s Star Tribune Sports Virtual Happy Hour was all about the clicks. Not viral ones, although some of these classic photographs sure struck a chord with many – in some instances around the globe.

Ten writers and reporters gathered Wednesday night via computer to pick our favorite sports photographs in a snake-style draft. Some are iconic and familiar.

Others had meaning to the person who selected them. In most cases, they drummed up a memory or two from a time when the sports world stopped with one click of the shutter, and we all took notice.

We're hoping that you enjoy the choices and that you add your reactions and thoughts in the comments.

1. Brandi Chastain sports bra from the 1999 World Cup (Naila-Jean Meyers, senior assistant sports editor)

2. Bobby Orr. 1970 Stanley Cup-winning leap (Pete Steinert, Sunday sports editor)

3. Lakeville North football “Friday Night Lights” (Paul Klauda, high school and soccer editor)

4. Muhammad Ali knocks down Sonny Liston in 1965 (Ken Chia, copyeditor)

5. Michael Jordan's game-winner vs. Utah in 1998 (Marcus Fuller, Gophers basketball writer)

6. Jim Craig save vs. Russia in 1980 (Brian Stensaas, night sports web editor and golf writer)

7. Secretariat winning the Belmont by 31 lengths in 1973 (Rachel Blount, Olympics and horse racing writer)

8. Twins winning run in 1991 World Series (Randy Johnson, Puck Drop editor)

9. Black Power salute at 1968 Olympics (Megan Ryan, Gophers football writer)

10. Cheryl Reeve's four WNBA championship rings (Howard Sinker, sports digital editor)

11. Team USA Curling team returns home after winning gold in 2018 (Sinker)

12. Tyler Johnson portrait (Ryan)

13. Andrew Brunette Game 7 celebration in 2003 NHL Western Conference quarterfinals (Johnson)

14. Jockeys “Fighting Finish” in 1934 Kentucky Derby (Blount)

15. Apple Valley wrestler Mark Hall wins 2015 state championship (Stensaas)

16. Tyus Jones NCAA championship celebration vs. Wisconsin (Fuller)

17. Kirby Puckett 1991 World Series Game 6 home run celebration (Chia)

18. 8-year-old Jimmy Cates of Prior Lake takes fourth place at youth wrestling meet in 2004 (Klauda)

19. Detroit Lions lose 1983 NFL playoff game in San Francisco (Steinert)

20. Juan Martin del Potro hugs Novak Djokovic at 2016 Olympics (Meyers)

Top honorable mentions: Babe Ruth bows out, Usain Bolt flys to victory, Stefon Diggs completes a miracle, three "Weeping Blondes" suffer through an NFC championship game loss,