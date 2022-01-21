Nearly at their worst
The worst losses in program history for the Gophers women's basketball team:
61: at Texas, Dec. 14, 1978
56: Thursday vs. Iowa
vs. Indiana (1974-75 season)
55: vs. Maryland, March 2020
53: at Purdue, Feb. 18, 2001
vs. Ohio State Jan. 12, 1996
at Kansas, Dec. 30, 1991
52: vs. Penn State, Jan. 10, 2000
51: at Michigan State, Feb. 7, 1997
49: at Penn State, Feb. 24, 2000
at Iowa, Feb. 12, 1988
