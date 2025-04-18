Worshippers return to restored Notre Dame for Easter rituals with emotion and awe

PARIS — Four months after its long-awaited reopening, Notre Dame Cathedral welcomed worshippers and tourists alike on Friday for an emotional Easter ceremony centered on the Crown of Thorns, a circular band of branches encased in a golden tube and one of Christianity's most revered relics.
The ritual, held during Holy Week, included liturgical chants, candlelight, and a solemn procession of clerics carrying the Crown of Thorns through the alleys of the cathedral.
Tourists queued in a line that stretched across the Seine, waiting to enter the renovated Gothic landmark. Inside, ushers struggled to gently enforce a separation between curious visitors and the faithful.
Notre Dame's rector, Rev. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, said this week's crowda exceeded expectations.
'' Before the fire, we saw about 20,000 pilgrims a day,'' he said. ''Now it's closer to 30,000. The joy people feel rediscovering the cathedral — you can see it on their faces as they leave.''
Among the worshippers was Marylène Portet, 63, a Paris native who has attended Easter Mass at Notre Dame since childhood. She frowned as a group of tourists pulled out their phone to snap photos from areas where the faithful were gathered.
''This is a sacred moment,'' she said. ''You don't just take a picture of the relic and move on.''
After the ushers intervened, Portet went back to soaking up the moment, gazing at the renewed ceiling or leaning forward to catch a glimpse of the ceremony unfolding more than 200 rows ahead.