Worries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety

NEW YORK — Adelynn Campbell's last plane trip ended with a panic attack that she got through largely with the help of a kind flight attendant.
That was last year — before 67 people died in January when an American Airlines jet collided with a helicopter over Washington, D.C., in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in almost a quarter century.
Now, Campbell is even more hesitant to book a flight.
''It's definitely spiked my concern about getting on a plane and it's making the whole situation a little more stressful than it used to be,'' said Campbell, 30, who manages a coffee shop in San Diego.
Being at least a little nervous about flying is understandable. As Mel Brooks once said: ''If God wanted us to fly, He would have given us tickets.'' But for some people it causes deep anxiety that could require professional help.
Here's a look at air travel anxiety and ways to cope with it.
More people seem to be nervous about flying
The evidence is anecdotal, but psychologists and flight attendants say they've seen and heard increased worries — and not only in people who already had anxieties about flying.