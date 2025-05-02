World's tallest and smallest dogs meet up for a playdate

A playdate between the world's tallest and smallest living dogs went the way of most dog park encounters despite the 3-foot (0.91-meter) height difference — lots of tail wagging, sniffing and scampering.
Reginald, a 7-year-old Great Dane from Idaho, and Pearl, a chihuahua from Florida, are both certified winners in their respective height titles by Guinness World Records. The fact that Reginald is the size of a small horse and Pearl is as small as an apple didn't stop them from getting along famously.
Pearl, a 4-year-old who stands at 3.59 inches (9.14 centimeters), comes from a long line of short dogs. Her aunt Millie, a previous record-holder in the same category, until she died in 2020, also was under 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) tall.
Both Millie and Pearl weighed 1 ounce (28.35 grams) at birth.
''I was not expecting to once again have the record,'' said Vanesa Semler of Orlando, Florida, owner of both tiny dogs. ''That would be like unbelievable.''
Guinness arranged the two-day meet up between Pearl and Reginald — who also goes by Reggie and measures in at a whopping 3-foot-3 (1 meter) — last month at his home in Idaho Falls.
Even though Pearl loves dogs, even big dogs, Semler said she was anxious because of Reginald's size.
''For me, (it) was a huge, pleasant surprise from day one because Reggie is like Pearl, in bigger size,'' she said. ''He is so gentle, so friendly.''