If you're looking to jump start your summer, the World's Biggest Bounce House will be in the Twin Cities May 28-29 and June 3-5.

The Guinness-certified inflatable, which covers 16,000 square feet and reaches 32 feet in height, is stocked with climbing towers, basketball hoops and a giant slide descending into a ball pit.

"The Taj Mahal of bounce houses," as it's been called, has been touring the country for several years. It returns to St. Louis Park's Aquila Park (3110 Xylon Ave. S.)accompanied by three other enormous inflatables with various themes: obstacle course, outer space, and sports. DJs, bubbles, confetti, and other props add to the blow-up theme park's festive atmosphere. Lounging areas include air-filled couches that are — for once — totally okay to jump on.

Bounce sessions are segmented by age, including adult-only slots for those ages 16 and up. Tickets ($19-32) may be ordered in advance at thebigbounceamerica.com and include three hours of bouncing: a timed slot on the World's Biggest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to the other three.

Spectators are welcome to attend for free, but adults planning on accompanying children in the inflatables must purchase tickets. (Children 3 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult; those 4 and over may jump alone.)