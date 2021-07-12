LAUSANNE, Switzerland — An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for this month's Tokyo Olympics was blocked by sport's highest court, world swim body FINA said Monday denouncing the "nefarious behavior."

FINA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results from two race meets. They included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times.

The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in Uzbekistan in April.

Likith Prema made the allegations, including that he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials, in a film he posted online including race footage and results sheets.

"FINA would also like to thank the whistleblowers for their courage in reporting this nefarious behavior," the Switzerland-based governing body said.

FINA promised to "now investigate whether further sanctions should be imposed on the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation and any other implicated party."

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports