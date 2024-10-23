World Series analysis: Despite so much star power, Yankees-Dodgers could be decided by role players

Dodgers: Hard to know what Freddie Freeman can provide even after six days off going into Game 1. The popular first baseman has been playing with a badly sprained right ankle that caused him to miss three NL playoff games, including two of the final three in the NLCS against the Mets. Los Angeles is averaging 9.3 runs per game without him in October. Can that possibly continue? Freeman, an eight-time All-Star and the 2020 NL MVP, is batting .219 with one RBI and no extra-base hits during the postseason. If he sits, the flexible Dodgers could again move Max Muncy from third base to first and put Kiké Hernández at third.