World ranking chair Trevor Immelman says LIV has not reapplied and 'the ball is in their court'

LIV Golf getting world ranking points would start with the Saudi-funded league applying to the Official World Golf Ranking, and chairman Trevor Immelman said Thursday that first step has not happened.
Immelman, who took over as OWGR chair three weeks ago, said he has spoken with LIV CEO Scott O'Neil on the phone and met with him for a casual conversation during the Masters.
Sportico reported earlier this week that LIV Golf and the OWGR were in ''serious discussions," which Immelman found to be ''an interesting choice of words.''
''They have not put any application in. Whether that happens or not, I guess time will tell,'' Immelman said in a telephone interview.
''I have enjoyed getting to know Scott O'Neil over the last few months,'' he said. "We've spoken on the phone a couple of times. We met in person at the Masters, just really introduction stuff. We're in the same position we have been without any application from their side.
''The ball is in their court.''
The OWGR denied LIV's original application in October 2023, saying it could not fairly measure the league with some two dozen other tours around the world because of what amounted to a closed shop and the possibility of competition being compromised by having team scores count simultaneously with individual results.
LIV withdrew its application in May 2024.