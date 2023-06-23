World of Barbie

When Barbie goes camping, she does it in style, riding out in a customized pink camper van with sweet rims, purple front seats, pink headlights, plus a hammock, kitchen and TV. Fans of the famous doll who visit the World of Barbie immersive experience in Santa Monica, Calif., through Sept. 4 can hop inside her van and pretend they're cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway. The interactive World of Barbie allows guests into the iconic doll's perfect pink life. It's made up of life-sized re-creations of the interior of her beach house. There's a Barbie Space Center, and a theater playing animated Barbie films, plus other rooms filled with Barbie memorabilia.

Orange County Register

Biking Luverne

Southwest Minnesota's town of Luverne rolled out a new 7.4-mile bike-trail this month. The Luverne Loop encircles city outskirts and links to the 6-mile Blue Mounds Trail, which heads north to Blue Mounds State Park, known for its pink quartzite cliffs, prairie trails and a bison herd. The project includes a Main Street trailhead with restrooms, Wi-Fi, a bike repair station and drinking water. The GrandStay Hotel & Suites lends bikes for free, even to nonguests. The city also rents eight e-bikes, which make it easier to reach the state park's 90-foot-high Eagle Rock Vista. Rent an e-bike at Luverne Aquatics & Fitness for $10 per hour. Find details at cityofluverne.org/trails.

Lisa Meyers McClintick