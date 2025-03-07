Groups set for world junior hockey tournament in Minnesota; tickets on sale

Sports

The defending champion United States and Canada are in different groups for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Tournament, which starts the day after Christmas.

March 7, 2025
United States players embrace during the anthems after winning the World Junior Tournament gold medal game in Ottawa in January. (Sean Kilpatrick)

The International Ice Hockey Federation set the groups for the 2026 World Junior Tournament, which will be held from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in the Twin Cities.

Team USA won the gold medal at this year’s tournament with a roster that included eight Minnesotans.

The United States will be in Group A with Germany, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia are in Group B.

Four teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals.

The IIHF has continued to ban Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, citing security concerns. No decision has been made yet on Russia’s participation in the 2026 Olympic Games.

The junior tournament will be held at Xcel Energy Center and Mariucci Arena.

Tickets are available online.

