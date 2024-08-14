Wires

World Health Organization says mpox is now a global emergency, with cases in 13 African countries and new form spreading

By Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 5:27PM

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned, announcing her decision in an email

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88