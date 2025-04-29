World Food Program and other UN aid agencies slash jobs amid US funding cuts, officials say

The cuts to the U.N. agencies underscore the impact of President Donald Trump's decision to pull back the U.S. from its position as the world's single largest aid donor. Trump has given billionaire ally Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency power to redo the scale of the federal government, with a focus on slashing foreign assistance. Even before the administration's move, many donor nations had reduced humanitarian spending, and U.N. agencies struggled to reach funding goals.