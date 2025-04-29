World Food Program and other UN aid agencies slash jobs amid US funding cuts, officials say

CAIRO — The World Food Program and the United Nations refugee agency will slash jobs because of funding cuts, mainly from the United States, officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday, warning the reductions will severely affect aid programs worldwide.
The WFP, also a United Nations organization, is expected to cut up to 30% of its staff. The head of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said it would downsize its headquarters and regional offices to reduce costs by 30% and cut senior-level positions by 50%.
That's according to internal memos obtained by The AP and verified by two U.N. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal personnel decisions. Other agencies like UNICEF — the U.N. children's agency, and OCHA — the organization's humanitarian agency — have also announced or plan to announce cuts that would impact around 20% of staff and overall budgets.
One WFP official called the cuts ''the most massive'' seen by the agency in the past 25 years, and that as a result, operations will disappear or be downsized.
The cuts to the U.N. agencies underscore the impact of President Donald Trump's decision to pull back the U.S. from its position as the world's single largest aid donor. Trump has given billionaire ally Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency power to redo the scale of the federal government, with a focus on slashing foreign assistance. Even before the administration's move, many donor nations had reduced humanitarian spending, and U.N. agencies struggled to reach funding goals.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was ''deeply troubled by the drastic funding reduction."
''The heads of our humanitarian agencies are being forced to take impossibly painful decisions as budget cuts have an immediate and often deadly impact on the world's most vulnerable,'' Dujarric said in a statement to The AP. ''We understand the pressures on national budgets faced by governments, but these cuts come at a time when military spending again hits record levels."
World Food Program