Preview: World Cup qualifier

United States vs. Honduras

6:30 p.m., Allianz Field * FS1, Univision

Minnesota United supporters hoping to see young Honduras defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga won't get their chance to evaluate a player their club is trying to sign. Arriaga didn't accompany his team to the U.S. after Sunday's 2-0 home loss to El Salvador because of an immigration issue, according to Honduran media reports. … U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman was on the training field Tuesday after he missed Sunday's game because of a tweaked hamstring. "I'm positive about the outlook, but we'll see today on the training field," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said before training. … Play-by-play man John Strong, color analyst Stu Holden and sideline reporter Rodolfo Landeros will call the game for FS1. Analysts Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu are part of the pregame show that starts at 6 p.m. local time. ... As of Tuesday afternoon, a "limited" number of tickets remained. ... Today's predicted high temperature is 6, with a low of 10 below.

Injuries