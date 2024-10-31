Working Well: Seeking the elusive work-life balance, one step at a time

At one point I had three therapists. One taught me a calming technique that I used on the way to my PET scan. In the car, inching through thick traffic with my husband driving, I began feeling dizzy, my fingers tingling, as I imagined the radiologist finding inoperable tumors all over my body. I remembered the therapist's advice: Name five things you can see. Four things you can hear. Three things you can feel. Two things you can smell. One thing you can taste. I tried it. The panic subsided.