Workers are breaching Klamath dams, which will let salmon swim freely for first time in a century

Crews used excavators to remove rock dams that have been diverting water upstream of two dams, Iron Gate and Copco No. 1, both of which were already almost completely removed. With each scoop, more and more river water was able to flow through the historic channel. The work, which is expected to be completed by this evening, will give salmon a passageway to key swaths of habitat just in time for the fall Chinook, or king salmon, spawning season.