Wires

Workers are breaching key dams on the Klamath River, which will let salmon swim freely for the first time in a century

Workers are breaching key dams on the Klamath River, which will let salmon swim freely for the first time in a century.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 6:54PM

HORNBROOK, Calif. — Workers are breaching key dams on the Klamath River, which will let salmon swim freely for the first time in a century.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago

Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago.

Wires

French President Emmanuel Macron declares the 2024 Paralympic Games open at a ceremony in central Paris

Wires

French judges issue preliminary charges alleging Telegram CEO Pavel Durov allowed criminal activity on his messaging app