A worker got trapped in machinery at a firewood processing facility in central Minnesota and is killed, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at the plant along 233rd Street roughly 7 miles north of Little Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Hector Gonzalez Zelaya, 39, of Little Falls, was found trapped in the processing machinery by coworkers.

Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders arrived, took life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Gonzalez Zelaya died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.