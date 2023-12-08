A worker got trapped in machinery at a firewood processing facility in central Minnesota and is killed, officials said.
The incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at the plant along 233rd Street roughly 7 miles north of Little Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
Hector Gonzalez Zelaya, 39, of Little Falls, was found trapped in the processing machinery by coworkers.
Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders arrived, took life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Gonzalez Zelaya died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
Worker gets trapped in machinery at firewood processing facility in central Minnesota and dies
The incident occurred about 7 miles north of Little Falls.
Local
Prison for Minnesota woman whose pandemic aid, romance fraud snared $1.75M
Prosecutors said that Gayle Ferngren "was initially duped herself" in 2016 when she began communicating with a man on a dating website.
Curious Minnesota
How Minnesota farmers kept booze flowing during Prohibition
Mobsters became famous for bootlegging, but smaller moonshine operations permeated the countryside.
Politics
Capitol campus makeover begins with State Office Building renovation
The renovations will cause disruptions for legislators and staff over the next two years.
Variety
Yuen: Minneapolis man has gone freshwater swimming for nearly 1,000 straight days
The guy known to the ice-dipping community as "Ricky Lake" says it's a blessing to live in the City of Lakes.