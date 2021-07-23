An employee at the Menards in Golden Valley was killed Thursday morning in an accident in the lumber area outside the store.

Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott said in an e-mail that the incident happened about 10 a.m.

The company released two short surveillance video clips from the lumberyard showing at least three large wooden pallets sliding onto the forklift as it moved close to the pile.

"We are a small family here at Golden Valley and we are all in shock," the store's management said in a prepared statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our Teammate's family."

The store is located at 6800 Wayzata Boulevard. It remained open for several hours after the incident, but closed after a small protest was held outside the front entrance demanding that it close.