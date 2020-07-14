COLUMBUS, Wis. — A construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway, according to sheriff's officials.
The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel's Construction.
The victim was employed by a private construction company.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner, according to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.
