A worker was killed at a 3M plant in western Minnesota when she got caught in machinery during an overnight shift, authorities said.

The incident early Tuesday at the sprawling facility along S. Broadway Street is being investigated by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to determine how the worker became trapped, the agency said.

Company officials issued a statement from 3M's headquarters in Maplewood that said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified.

The worker's identity has yet to be disclosed.

The plant, which started operating in 1967, provides industrial customers with coated abrasives for metal fabrication, precision castings, cylindrical grinding, furniture and custom wood, and automotive manufacturing.

In 2013, a routine OSHA inspection at the plant turned up an equipment violation that led to a $2,450 fine, according to agency records.