A construction worker fell four stories to his death inside a hotel being built in Edina, according to a police report released Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 4900 block of W. 77th Street just north of Interstate 494 and east of Hwy. 100, the report read.

The report identified the worker as Robert M. Alcure, 37, of St. Paul. He was working for RTL Construction on the mixed-use Pentagon Village redevelopment project, which includes a Marriott-branded hotel.

Along with police, the incident is being investigated by the Minnesota office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Officials have yet to reveal any circumstances leading up to Alcure falling.

Minnesota OSHA investigates about 25 work-related fatalities a year, said agency spokesman James Honerman. Among those, an average of seven a year involve falls, Honerman said.

RTL, based in Shakopee, has been fined twice since 2020 by Minnesota OSHA for lapses in "duty to have fall protection," according to agency records. One fine was for $1,470 for "unprotected sides and edges" at a construction site in Redwood Falls, Minn., and another for $630 for "wall openings" at a site in Owatonna, the records showed.

Questions for RTL's management about Alcure's death and its safety history were being directed to co-owner Shawn Larson, who was unavailable while attending Alcure's funeral Tuesday, a company official said.

Alcure was a member of the Carpenters Local 322, which held a moment of silence for him that night at its regular meeting, Union official Amanda Phillips said on Facebook. Phillips said Alcure was halfway through his apprenticeship.

"For all of my other UBC [United Brotherhood of Carpenters] brothers and sisters that knew him and worked with him, I am sorry," she wrote. "I wish the general public understood better the sacrifices you all make, the conditions you work in with heights and weather, and the labor you put out to build and do what needs to be done."

Alcure's online obituary noted that he chose a career in carpentry in 2021 after 15 years in sales.

He loved his job and "watching sunrises with his 'bros' and building with his hands," the obituary read. "Every workday he enjoyed early morning coffee runs. While at work he learned and used many woodworking skills."