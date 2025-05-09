Wordle, White Sox and more: Fast facts about Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, now the successor of St. Peter, leads the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church in a sacred role that few others will ever hold.
But because of that, some supremely relatable facts about the new pope have emerged about his background, hobbies and life in general.
The Chicago-born Augustinian missionary Robert Prevost was elected May 8, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the church. Leo, 69, spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican's powerful office of bishops before succeeding Pope Francis, who died April 21.
Here are fast facts about Leo XIV:
A grand slam for some Chicago baseball fans
As word spread of Leo's hometown roots, a very Chicago question followed: Cubs or White Sox?
Initially said to have cheered for the Chicago Cubs, the pope's brother, John Prevost, set the record straight about Leo's Major League Baseball allegiance in an interview with WGN-TV. The pope is in fact a White Sox fan.
''He was never ever a Cubs fan, so I don't know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan,'' John said, adding that the confusion might stem from the fact their mother's side of the family were North Siders and Cubs fans.