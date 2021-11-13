ELON, N.C. — Kris Wooten came off the bench to knock down 6 of 7 3-point attempts and his 18 points helped spark Elon to a 107-62 romp past Division III Randolph College on Friday night.
Zac Ervin, Hunter McIntosh, Torrence Watson and Hunter Woods each scored 15 points for the Phoenix (1-1). Michael Graham pulled down 10 rebounds.
Jordan Phillips-McLoyd scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Second-half burst leads Wolves to 107-83 blowout victory over Lakers
The Timberwolves broke their six-game losing streak in a big way, coming alive after halftime by outscoring the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.
Sports
Schofield scores 29, Dixie State tops Southern Utah 83-76
Hunter Schofield had 29 points as Dixie State defeated Southern Utah 83-76 in nonconference play on Friday night.
Sports
Reese's 23 points leads No. 4 Maryland over Villanova 88-67
For the second straight game, Angel Reese set a new career-high in points to lead No. 4 Maryland to an easy win. This time, she was joined by five teammates in double figures as the Terrapins beat Villanova 88-67 on Friday night.
Sports
Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying
Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Friday night in a World Cup qualifier.
Sports
Harden has 39 points, 12 assists, Nets top Pelicans 120-112
With James Harden and Kevin Durant both hitting clutch shots, the Brooklyn Nets were able to get away with blowing a 21-point second-half lead on the road.