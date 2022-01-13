CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Vonterius Woolbright recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Carolina to a 70-59 win over Chattanooga on Wednesday night.
Nick Robinson had 15 points for Western Carolina (8-9, 2-2 Southern Conference). Marvin Price added 12 points.
Malachi Smith had 33 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (13-4, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Darius Banks added seven rebounds. Silvio De Sousa had 11 rebounds and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Twins will retire Hall of Famer Kaat's No. 36
Jim Kaat joined a video call recently and was shocked to hear the news delivered by a group of Twins greats.
Sports
Cavs rout short-handed Jazz to improve to 3-1 on 6-game trip
Lamar Stevens scored 15 of a career-high 23 points in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 111-91 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Durant, Harden lead Nets to 138-112 romp over Bulls
Kevin Durant scored 27 points, James Harden added 25 points and a season-high 16 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets rolled to an easy win over Chicago, beating the Bulls 138-112 Wednesday night in a matchup between the Eastern Conference's top two teams.
Sports
Dzingel, Vejmelka lift Coyotes past Maple Leafs 2-1
Ryan Dzingel scored two goals, Karel Vejmelka stopped 45 shots and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Wednesday night.