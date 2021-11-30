LOS ANGELES — Holland Woods had 24 points as Grand Canyon defeated Loyola Marymount 78-72 on Monday night. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 20 points for the Antelopes.
Taeshon Cherry had 12 points and six steals for Grand Canyon (6-1). Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Eli Scott had 25 points for the Lions (4-3). Dameane Douglas added 12 points. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Backlund lifts Flames past Penguins in 7-round shootout
Mikael Backlund scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of a suspenseful shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night after blowing a late lead.
Sports
Bolton scores 17 as No. 3 Gonzaga beats Tarleton State 64-55
After a tough week of basketball in Las Vegas, No. 3 Gonzaga might have been looking for a breather at home against unheralded Tarleton State.
Sports
Valanciunas scores career-high 39, Pelicans top Clips again
Jonas Valančiūnas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in a spectacular first half, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month, 123-104 on Monday night.
Sports
Mitchell, Gobert lift Jazz over Blazers 129-107
Donovan Mitchell says when the ball moves and the thinking stops, the Utah Jazz really shine.
Sports
Washington beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for third win in a row
Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation.