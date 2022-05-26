OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Wood hit a three-run homer, Tyler Shingledecker and Travis Luensmann combined on a two-hitter, and sixth-seeded Penn State defeated third-seeded Iowa 5-2 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament opener.

Wood, the Nittany Lion's first first-team all-conference pick since 2012, smashed a drive over the right-field wall in the sixth inning for a 5-1 lead.

The Lions (26-27) and Hawkeyes (33-18) play on Friday against the winner and loser from the Purdue-Rutgers game.

Shingledecker went 5 2/3 innings, allowing both runs but just one hit, striking out eight to improve to 7-3. Luensmann came on to get the last out in the sixth after he allowed a single, combined with a throwing error, to produce Iowa's second run.. Luensmann allowed a hit with seven strikeouts for his second save.

Anthony Steele had a two-run single for Penn State in the third with Iowa getting one back in the bottom of the inning.

Wood, a catcher who hit .395 with 11 homers and 50 runs batted in during the regular season, hit a 3-2 pitch after No. 9 hitter Derek Cease was hit by a pitch and Jay Harry walked with two outs. Wood is the first Nittany Lion to drive in three runs in a tournament game since 2008.

Three Iowa pitchers combined on a five-hitter with 17 strikeouts.

