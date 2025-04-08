Wood's 2-run homer helps overcome Ohtani's big night in Nationals' 6-4 win over Dodgers

WASHINGTON — James Wood hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning that helped the Washington Nationals hold off Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
Ohtani homered, tripled, singled and walked, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
MacKenzie Gore (1-1) pitched six solid innings for the Nationals, and Wood's drive off reliever Anthony Banda gave them a 5-2 lead. Keibert Ruiz followed with an RBI double off Matt Sauer.
Mookie Betts and Will Smith each had a run-scoring single for Los Angeles in the eighth to cut it to 6-4, but Kyle Finnegan got five outs for his fourth save.
With two runners aboard in the ninth, Finnegan retired Betts on a game-ending grounder.
After starting 8-0, the Dodgers have lost three of four.
Ohtani tied it at 2 when he drilled a 2-0 fastball from Gore over the right-field fence for a two-run shot in the third, his fourth homer in 12 games.
Nathaniel Lowe gave Washington a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the bottom half.