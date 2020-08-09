Cincinnati Reds (7-8, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-7, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (3-0, .96 ERA, .70 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.
The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Nick Senzel: (groin), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).