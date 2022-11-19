CLEVELAND — Jayson Woodrich led Cleveland State over UAPB on Friday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 67-58 victory.

Woodrich was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Vikings (2-3). Tristan Enaruna added nine points while going 3 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Deante Johnson shot 1 of 2 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Golden Lions (1-5) were led by Shaun Doss, who recorded 16 points, three steals and two blocks. UAPB also got 14 points from Chris Greene. In addition, Ismael Plet finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Cleveland State entered halftime up 35-24. Woodrich paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Cleveland State was outscored by UAPB in the second half by two points, with Enaruna scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State next plays Wednesday against Chicago State at home, and UAPB will visit Nebraska on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.