Two Woodbury Police Department employees have been named tothe city's top public safety posts, the city announced Monday.

Woodbury Police Commander Jason Posel will become the city's new public safety director, pending City Council approval on Wednesday, and Woodbury Police Sgt. Omar Maklad will be promoted to police chief and assistant public safety director.

They will assume their new roles on Aug. 20, one day after the retirement of Lee Vague, the outgoing public safety director and police chief. Kris Mienert, assistant public safety director and assistant police chief, will retire June 17.

"We expect this to be a seamless transition," Woodbury City Administrator Clint Gridley said in a statement.

Posel is a 25-year veteran of the Woodbury department with a master's degree in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University in St. Paul. Maklad, a Woodbury High School graduate, has worked for the department for 20 years.

Gridley nominated Posel after he was vetted by the City Council, city staff, and community and regional representatives. Groups involved in the interviews of Posel and Maklad included the city's Multicultural Advisory Committee, the Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Woodbury Community Foundation, and South Washington County Schools.