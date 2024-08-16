A Woodbury man is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from his father-in-law over several years after taking control of his bank accounts, according to felony charges filed in Washington County District Court.
Twin Cities Suburbs
Woodbury man charged with $400K theft from father-in-law
Private school tuition, a Porsche and family vacation to Europe investigated as elderly man tells authorities he hadn’t seen his bank records in a long time
Defendant Mark A. Rippy, 56, told authorities that his father-in-law, Peter van Leeuwen, 93, had agreed to pay the private school tuition for Rippy’s four children, but the amount of money withdrawn from van Leeuwen’s account over the years was significantly more, according to a criminal complaint.
During a search of Rippy’s home, investigators found a Home Depot credit card in van Leeuwen’s name on a night stand next to Rippy’s bed, and a blank check from van Leeuwen’s account in Rippy’s wallet. They also found several credit cards and lines of credit opened in van Leeuwen’s name that were linked to Rippy’s address. The cards are at their credit limit and total about $50,000.
Rippy was charged with 14 felony counts of theft. His first court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 16. He could not be reached for comment Friday.
The allegations stemmed from a family whistleblower, van Leeuwen’s son, Patrick, who visited from California in June of 2023 and discovered his father in ill health. Patrick van Leeuwen told authorities that he came to Minnesota to help while his sister, Maria Rippy, and her husband, Mark, were on a family vacation in Europe. The Rippys live next door to van Leeuwen.
Van Leeuwen told his son that he hadn’t seen any of his bank statements “in a long time,” so they scheduled an appointment at U.S. Bank. The bank provided two years’ worth of records and told the van Leeuwens that the contact information on the account had been changed to Mark Rippy.
The records showed that Rippy was making monthly withdrawals from van Leeuwen’s account, specifically from a variable annuity van Leeuwen setup in 2006 with the proceeds from the sale of a California house; van Leeuwen told investigators that he didn’t authorize the monthly withdrawals and that the signature on the back of the checks was different from his actual signature.
Asked about the withdrawals, Rippy told authorities that his father-in-law had agreed to pay the tuition of his grandchildren at local private schools, to buy a Porsche for Rippy without expectation of being reimbursed, to a $9,000 car loan for Rippy’s son and that van Leeuwen paid for a new roof several years earlier.
Rippy said van Leeuwen had changed his living will to leave more of his estate to his son to compensate for the money given to Rippy, but investigators didn’t find any evidence of that while reviewing van Leeuwen’s estate documents.
Maria Rippy told investigators that she didn’t know if her father was writing monthly checks to her husband, but said Rippy had taken out “a bunch of loans.”
The private school tuition going back to 2016 amounted to about $57,000, authorities found, but Rippy withdrew $179,000 more than that over the years. Investigators also found that van Leeuwen had taken out a home equity loan to help Rippy buy a Porsche for $32,000. Rippy made three monthly payments to reimburse van Leeuwen for the car, but then stopped making payments, according to the complaint.
In all, some $420,147 was withdrawn from van Leeuwen’s account. The complaint said an investigation is ongoing and that more charges may be filed.
More from Twin Cities Suburbs
Private school tuition, a Porsche and family vacation to Europe investigated as elderly man tells authorities he hadn’t seen his bank records in a long time