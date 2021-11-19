PORTLAND, Ore. — Moses Wood had a career-high 21 points as Portland defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-74 on Thursday night.
Chika Nduka had 15 points for Portland (3-1). Tyler Robertson added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Vasilije Vucinic had 10 points.
Shawn Williams scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Lions (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
