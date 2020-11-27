WASHINGTON — JaCobi Wood scored 21 points and Luke Smith added 20 as Belmont beat Howard 95-78 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.
Nick Muszynski had 15 points for Belmont. Grayson Murphy added 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Thomas Weaver had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Steve Settle III added 12 points and Makur Maker had 11.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Virus woes of Wisconsin, Maryland suggest Gophers might need 2 weeks off
Based on the two Big Ten programs that have had to cancel games, Wisconsin and Maryland, don't be surprised if the Gophers' hiatus becomes two weeks off. Although nothing yet has been announced on that front.
Gophers
LSU's Thomas scores 27 in collegiate debut
Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in his collegiate debut, Darius Days set a career high with 24 points and LSU opened its season with a 94-81 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Thursday night.
Vikings
Smith, Washington in 1st after Thanksgiving win over Cowboys
Alex Smith has Washington at least temporarily in first place in the NFC East after winning on Thanksgiving for the first time, two years after a planned holiday showing was wrecked by the quarterback's career-threatening leg injury.
Gophers
Tabbs' double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64
Wynston Tabbs had his first career double-double, Steffon Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Boston College beat Rhode Island 69-64 on Thursday night at the 2K Empire Classic.
Outdoors
Indiana man's absence on holiday is piercing reminder of death in the BWCA
Billy Cameron, 29, of Noblesville, Ind., was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed visiting Minnesota's North Woods. An outing last May proved tragic. The details surrounding his death might give pause to even the most die-hard paddlers.