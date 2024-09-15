News & Politics

Wood Lake wildfire in Minnesota’s BWCAW partly contained

The fire began last week and has grown to 27 acres. It is under investigation and believed to have been caused by human activity.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 15, 2024 at 8:01PM
As U.S. Forest Service employees lead a tour for media members by canoe of the BWCA on Lake Three, the charred remains of forested land are visible near Ely, MN. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011.] - Ely, MN DAVID JOLES*djoles@startribune.com - The Pagami Creek fire in the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now scorched nearly 100,000 acres and cost $21 million to fight but is now nearly out. Members of the U.S. Forest services took media members for a tour of the BWCA on Lakes one through three to look at the damage.
As U.S. Forest Service employees leads a tour in October 2011 for media members on the BWCA's Lake Three, as the charred remains of forested land are visible near Ely, Minnesota. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 27-acre wildfire believed to be caused by human activity near Ely in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was 25% contained Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Wood Lake fire was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday on an island on Wood Lake, a news release from the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest said. It caused the closure of an entry point on the lake, as well as several nearby lakes and portages.

“Firefighters made good progress yesterday with higher humidity levels, continuing to reinforce the fire’s containment line,” the news release said Sunday, noting that firefighters are making contingency plans around Moose Lake.

Firefighters from Connecticut are assisting in fighting the fire.

The fire is under investigation, and Superior National Forest law enforcement are seeking any information about how the fire started.

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Elections

Trump is safe after Secret Service opened fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club

card image

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm's muzzle into Donald Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials. The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.

News & Politics

Wood Lake wildfire in Minnesota’s BWCAW partly contained

As U.S. Forest Service employees lead a tour for media members by canoe of the BWCA on Lake Three, the charred remains of forested land are visible near Ely, MN. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011.] - Ely, MN DAVID JOLES*djoles@startribune.com - The Pagami Creek fire in the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now scorched nearly 100,000 acres and cost $21 million to fight but is now nearly out. Members of the U.S. Forest services took media members for a tour of the BWCA on Lakes one through three to look at the damage.
News & Politics

Minnesota SWAT officers shoot, wounds man during standoff