Women's soccer at Euro 2025 aims for global impact with world champion Spain eyeing 1st title

GENEVA — The European Championship in women's soccer has global ambitions.
The 16-team tournament that opens Wednesday in Switzerland features 31 games in total and will be broadcast in the United States by Fox and across Latin America by Disney+.
It will draw a tournament record attendance of more than 600,000 fans in the eight stadiums with ticket buyers from more than 120 countries, according to European soccer body UEFA.
''We knew we needed to activate a bigger global fan base that travels (and) follows their team,'' said Nadine Kessler, the managing director of women's soccer at UEFA.
She said 35% of the tickets sold so far went to traveling fans including 5,000 to residents of the United States. The biggest international buyer is Switzerland's neighbor Germany with 61,000 tickets.
''That is unheard of in women's football,'' Kessler told reporters at a pre-tournament briefing.
World champion Spain is the expected favorite — even with a question mark on the status of star Aitana Bonmati — and starts Thursday against Portugal in Bern.
Record revenue