Women's Olympic marathon in Paris records a 1st by running last instead of the men's race

''That means most of the people will be watching as they wait for closing ceremonies,'' said two-time Olympic 5,000-meter silver medalist Hellen Obiri, the Kenyan standout who is the favorite and is drawing her own new audience as the subject of a documentary titled '' The Heart to Race '' that's produced by the sportswear company ''On." ''It's a great opportunity for millions of people to watch you. That's on your mind. I want to work extra hard to make these people happy.''