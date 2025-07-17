Wires

Women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich provisionally suspended for positive doping test

The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 3:29PM

MONACO — Women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich provisionally suspended for positive doping test.

The Associated Press

