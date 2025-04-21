Women's flag football grows on college campuses, from startup clubs to varsity teams with NFL boost

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The flyers started appearing around the Augustana University campus earlier this year, followed by the all-student email blast. A club team was forming for women's flag football, with room for all comers.
Kiley Coyne, an assistant director of admission for the music department who just happens to play on a women's tackle football team in her spare time, eagerly added coaching to her duties at the school of 2,000 undergraduates in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
''I remember saying, ‘I just need 10.' If we can have an offense and a defense, let's go," Coyne said. ''Now we have 23 people who've gone out for it.''
With the sport's inclusion in the Summer Olympics lineup for Los Angeles in 2028 serving as the most recent bump, flag football participation by girls has continued to spike across the country. The NFL has been a staunch supporter.
''I think one of the beauties of flag football is how accessible it is,'' said Stephanie Kwok, the league's vice president of flag football. ''It's adding to the opportunities for girls to play sports.''
The college level is the natural place for the next surge of growth. Augustana is one of seven NCAA schools fielding a club team this spring in a league launched with $140,000 and logistical support from the Minnesota Vikings. With five institutions in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin, a schedule was arranged for each team to assemble for multiple games at the same site on three Saturdays this month, including a championship tournament this weekend.
When Brooklyn Sturm first arrived on the Augustana campus as a freshman last fall, the former high school volleyball, basketball and softball standout wasn't planning any athletic commitments beyond intramurals.
Now she's a quarterback.