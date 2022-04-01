The hype is finally giving way to the games. Tap here for everything you need to follow tonight's games from Target Center. South Carolina plays Louisville in the first game at 6 p.m. followed by Connecticut vs. Stanford.

TV: ESPN 6 p.m. (Pregame shows at 5 p.m.; Stats and alternative camera coverage on ESPN+)

Satellite radio: Both games on Sirius/XM Channel 84

Webstream audio: South Carolina vs. Louisville | Connecticut vs. Stanford

Live stats, game updates: South Carolina vs. Louisville | Connecticut vs. Stanford

Team stats and rosters: Connecticut | Louisville | S. Carolina | Stanford

Complete coverage: Star Tribune college sports page

Marcus Fuller's game previews: S. Carolina-Louisville | UConn-Stanford

Betting lines: Draftkings | FoxBet | FanDuel

Getting around Minneapolis: Here's our guide

Title IX turns 50: A Star Tribune series

Need something to eat: Minnesota's 40 iconic foods