Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night.

Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for her program-­record 21st consecutive double-­double for LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC). Reese highlighted her performance with a transition layup while being fouled during a decisive 11-0 run after the Lady Vols had pulled as close as 53-52 in the fourth quarter.

The crowd of 15,157 all dressed in white was the largest since a 2005 renovation of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Coach Kim Mulkey called the atmosphere in the arena "everything young people need to experience in college."

Added Reese, a Maryland transfer: "I've never been a part of this type of environment. … To come to a school where they support women's basketball, sometimes even more than the men, is amazing and you don't see that very often."Jordan Walker scored 19 points for the Vols (16-8, 8-1).

No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn State 66: Abby Meyers scored 24 points and the host Terrapins (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) began a busy week with a rout of the Nittany Lions (12-10, 3-8). Maryland faces No. 6 Iowa on Thursday and No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday.