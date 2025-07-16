Women's basketball stars' name, likeness and image brands carrying over into the WNBA

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are part of the new generation of women's basketball stars who have been able to profit off their name in college and build brands that have helped them excel off the court in the WNBA.
All three players had national star power before stepping foot in the pros. Clark and Reese have made the All-Star Game in each of their first two seasons and are two of the most popular players in the league.
Bueckers was voted a starter in her first All-Star Game this weekend.
The next group up in college that is led by Hannah Hidalgo, Flau'jae Johnson, Olivia Miles and JuJu Watkins has already benefitted from the name, likeness and image. According to On3, Johnson's NIL valuation is $1.5 million.
''NIL, man, it is beautiful," Johnson said. "This year in March Madness, I had about five commercials running and you know it was so cool watching the game, then seeing myself come on. It's just a great opportunity.''
Johnson is a guard at LSU, one of the top schools for NIL in a variety of sports from football to women's gymnastics to women's basketball. Johnson, who also has a music career, has gained from the exposure the school has given her, doing national media campaigns with Experian and Powerade.
Hildago, who will be entering her junior year at Notre Dame, is happy that players can finally profit off their own images as opposed to the school getting it all.
''It's a blessing. Schools for decades have been able to make money off of college players' names. So for now, for student athletes to be able to make money off of how they carry themselves, you know, we're a brand ourselves,'' she said. ''I'm a brand myself and so be able to make money off of my name is honestly truly a blessing and just taking advantage of it is the biggest thing.''