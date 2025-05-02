Women sue over Georgia law that added cash bail requirements for misdemeanors

The two women who filed the suit are currently incarcerated inside Georgia's Fulton County Jail, which has been the target of a federal probe due to its filthy living quarters and the in-custody death of a man whose body was found covered in insects. Sierrah Coronell was arrested in February on four charges, including drug possession and obstructing a police officer, and cannot afford to pay her $600 cash bond. She missed her daughter's 15th birthday and Easter with her five kids. She was their primary caregiver, but now they're living with their father.