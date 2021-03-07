Women's NCAA tournament
Sunday: Eight-team bracket announcement (8 p.m. at ncaa.com). The Gophers need to receive one of the four at-large bids to keep their season alive. The four automatic bids go to the conference tournament champions from the WCHA, CHA, ECAC Hockey and Hockey East.
Saturday: Quarterfinal games at campus sites.
March 18, 20: Frozen Four in Erie, Pa. (first-time coverage by ESPN).
2020 champion: Tournament not held.
