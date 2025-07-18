'Women deserve to be at the table': The WNBA's signature shoe boom

INDIANAPOLIS — Signature shoes are ready for their share of the Indianapolis spotlight at All-Star weekend.
Bright orange All-Star editions of Sabrina Ionescu's and A'ja Wilson's newest sneakers dropped into their eager fans' hands Thursday morning, joining the now legions of WNBA signature shoes on courts across the league.
It's the latest installation in a busy boom for WNBA signature sneakers.
In the past three years, Breanna Stewart, Ionescu, and Wilson have all released signature shoes, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese signatures in the works.
''We knew there would be an adoption, but we didn't know it would be that fast and that grand,'' Ben Nethongkome, the lead designer for Ionescu's shoe with Nike, said of the growth of her line.
''It's been highly rewarding to see Nike really addressing the ask and need from that side of the game,'' he added. ''It's great to hear the (male signature athletes) giving flowers, like, ‘Wow, women's basketball is really growing in a beautiful way.'''
StockX, a prominent force in the sneaker resale ecosystem, has been feeling the surge within sneakerhead culture. Sales of WNBA signature sneakers on their site jumped 938% from 2023 to 2024, and they are on pace to see year-over-year sales of them increase by double digits again this year. Brendan Dunne, senior director of customer community and engagement at StockX, called it ''an explosion of interest.''
But don't mistake it as a new phenomenon. Call it a comeback. From 1995 to 2010, nine WNBA signature sneakers hit the shelves, led by original stars Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie. In the next 12 years, there was only one, from Elena Delle Donne.